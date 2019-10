Врачи придумали название болезни, убивающей вейперов

EMBARGOED UNTIL 05.00 BST, THURS OCT 17TH (00.00 ET) FILE PICTURE - Vaping. Up to 70,000 people have quit smoking in England by switching to vaping, according to a new study. See NATIONAL story NNvape. Researchers have discovered using vape pens to wean off tobacco is one of the most successful ways to stop smoking. The team, at University College London, estimate that in 2017 around 50,700 to 69,930 smokers had stopped. They looked at the Smoking Toolkit Study, a series of monthly cross-sectional household surveys of individuals aged 16 and older in England going back to 2006. Analysis assessed the association between use of vaping and e-cigarettes during a quit attempt.

ФОТО: SWNS/SWNS