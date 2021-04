NEW DELHI, INDIA APRIL 25: Grieving relatives and family members of Covid victims wait outside Maulana Azad Medical College mortuary to collect their bodies, on April 25, 2021 in New Delhi, India. Photo by Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times Covid Death Toll Continues To Rise In India PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxIND ФОТО: Hindustan Times via www.imago-images.de/imago images/Hindustan Times